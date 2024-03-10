Colombian singer and composer Juan Luis Londoño Arias, better known in the music industry as Malumaone of the great exponents of reggaeton worldwide, this weekend He became the father of a girl whom they named Paris, the result of his love relationship with the Colombian architect Susana Gómez.. This news has caused a stir among his thousands of followers. “It's no longer 'Maluma baby', now it's Maluma and the baby” or “welcome princess Paris”, are some of the comments on the actor's social networks.

The daughter of Maluma and Susana Gómez He was born yesterday afternoon, Saturday, March 9, at the El Rosario Clinic, in Medellín, Colombia. The news of his birth was not announced by his parents as is generally the case, but by the Colombian lawyer Angélica Monsalve GaviriaCriminal Specialist-Master in Procedural Law, who on his X account (formerly Twitter), He claimed not to be able to meet his grandson, since, supposedly, all the mothers were taken out of the waiting room, since the reggaeton singer's daughter had been born..

“I have not been able to see my grandson Piero who was born at the El Rosario Clinic in Medellín, they took my daughter and other mothers out of the waiting room because today Maluma's daughter was born in that clinic. In this country Law 100 (right constitutional to health) applies in different ways according to the stratum and the money you have. The private security of Maluma, who should set an example, is the reason why today some mothers and grandmothers like me, have had their right to see their children and grandchildren, because the right of a famous or rich person takes precedence. Health institutions at the service of billionaires, to the detriment of other citizens who earn their daily bread,” said lawyer Angélica Monsalve. Gaviria.

Hours later, the Power Magazine of Colombia announced the first photograph of Maluma with his daughter Paris, an image that has touched his thousands of followers. “Maluma is now a dad! This Saturday, in the afternoon, Paris was born, the daughter of the Paisa singer and her partner, Susana Gómez. Much success to Juan Luis in this new stage!”

Maluma is now a dad! Photo: Poder Magazine

Months before the birth of his firstborn, Maluma He was expressing his longing to have her in his arms. “Our baby is growing very quickly in the tummy and we can't wait to meet her and hold her in our arms. All that remains is to say infinite thanks to all the people involved in this journey, including friends and family, this is and will always be my oldest dream (that's where the real 'Maluma baby' comes from)”, he said last October.

