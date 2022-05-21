A new controversy arises between Maluma 28 years old and J Balvin 37, this after sharing some photos on their social networks where for many they are again imitating the fans who approach them to ask for an autograph, which became a nuisance.

In the past they had done something similar, that is why many did not like the parody of Maluma and J Balvin, so in several comments some fans have said how difficult it has been for some of them to get a ticket for their concerts .

“These two make fun of the fans”, “Sometimes people who have a special gift make fun of others because they don’t have it, but that’s wrong because it reflects the worst of each person”, “Learn from Michael Jackson, the He is someone to follow, he helped those most in need and he made a foundation to help hungry children and with large burns, he donated a lot of money to orphanages, he put fans in his truck, “write the networks.

For those who do not know, in the past it was said that both Maluma and J Balvin had a rivalry for being the greatest exponents of the urban genre, but for a long time they covered their mouths showing that they get along very well, even their followers have told them to make a collaboration with which they put their music on high.

Despite this controversy, neither of the two singers have said anything about it, but notes have already begun to appear in the media of said parody, although other fans assure that they are only joking, because they do not feel offended at all by what He passed.

It is worth mentioning that Maluma has just celebrated ten years of experience in his native Colombia, for which he had luxury guests, among them was his great friend Eduin Caz as well as the queen of pop Madonna who had not stopped in that country for many years. , so more than one was paralyzed to see the imposing singer who told the 4 Babys interpreter in the past that he was ready to break it.