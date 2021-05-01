J Balvin and Maluma used their social networks to refer to the tense political and social moment that their native country is going through. Unlike their usual content, this time the singers took advantage of their popularity to make their position on the bill heard.

On your Instagram account, J Balvin He published a photograph of himself with a strong message against the reform. In addition, it included some lines criticizing those who took advantage of the protests to carry out acts of vandalism.

“I say no to tax reform. But not to the vandalism of those who take advantage of the situation to harm, rob people or destroy as an excuse for the march. Today the priority must be the health of all. We are in a pandemic, we need to save lives, “wrote the interpreter of” My people. “

The urban singer used his social networks to express his disagreement with the tax reform and vandalism. Photo: Capture / Instagram.

For its part, Maluma He also added to the indignation of his compatriots, and expressed it through a video on Instagram.

“This time I use my social networks to talk about the issue that is happening in my country, Colombia. It hurts me a lot, even if I’m not there, because it directly affects my family and the issue of tax reform affects me, and well, I really don’t agree with it, “he said.

Like your colleague, Maluma took some time to talk about people who did not protest peacefully and committed acts of vandalism.

“That is not the way. I think there are ways to protest. The best way to do it is in a peaceful way. (…) The people who went out to commit vandalism did it wrong and they are not an example for the country ”, concluded the singer.