The family of former mayor Paulo Maluf, through the company Eucatex and Banco BTG Pactual, deposited this Wednesday (19), R$152.8 million in the account of the São Paulo City Hall as part of the agreement signed between the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the city’s Attorney General’s Office for the return of US$44 million (R$222 million) to the municipality’s coffers.

Two other judicial deposits totaling R$35 million must still be released as a result of the public civil action against the former mayor for embezzlement of funds for the works on Avenida Jornalista Roberto Marinho and Túnel Ayrton Senna, between 1993 and 1998.

+ Industry operates 2.6% below pre-pandemic level, shows IBGE

According to the prosecutors in the case, Maluf and other defendants embezzled more than US$300 million from city hall coffers with amounts sent to accounts abroad, such as the United States, Switzerland, the Island of Jersey, among other countries.

With the payments made by BTG Pactual, the Maluf family loses more than a third of Eucatex, with the shares being transferred to the bank.