A.In the end, this difficult election campaign was almost easy for Malu Dreyer. Visiting Schott AG, a company that produces special glass and glass ceramics. Industry in the middle of Mainz. Dreyer, in a red worker’s smock, lets himself be led to a huge furnace in which glass is made at a temperature of 1700 degrees Celsius. Inside, the embers shine brightly.

Around 3,500 employees work at Schott in Mainz, around 16,500 worldwide. Schott is the world market leader and this year wants to produce bottles for more than two billion Corona vaccination doses. Almost all Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers are customers. Also Biontech, whose headquarters are just around the corner. Dreyer was already there. Likewise in Rheinhessen with the Aesku group. It produces the corona tests that a large discount store is now selling.

When you drive through Rhineland-Palatinate, you mainly see fields and forests. Because of this, it is often called flat land. It has only 4.1 million inhabitants. In many ways it is the epitome of province. But in the pandemic it suddenly became the focus and became a success story. From ventilators to vaccines, special glasses to tests: everything is produced here. A stroke of luck for this country – and for Dreyer.

A few days before the state elections, your SPD is in the polls at 33 percent, and the trend is rising. It’s an incredible number for Social Democrats. In the federal government they are 16 percent, in Baden-Württemberg only 10 percent. Due to the high participation in the postal vote, the polls are even less to be trusted than usual, but Dreyer’s traffic light coalition could probably continue to govern after the election on Sunday. A year ago, her party had been at 24 percent. How did the upswing come about?

Present through fighting pandemics

The companies mentioned are part of the declaration. Another is Dreyer himself – with their still strong SPD. The CDU is also doing its part. It was ahead in the polls for a long time, most recently it slipped to 29 percent. In view of the scandal surrounding the procurement of masks, severe defeats threatened in Mainz, but also on the other side of the Rhine, in Baden-Württemberg.

If you ask Dreyer about it, she doesn’t follow suit, but says that the events damaged politics as a whole. She stays out of that sort of thing. When Dreyer was unable to escape the party political disputes during the election campaign, as was recently the case in the television debate with her challenger Christian Baldauf (CDU), she reacted tightly, downright annoyed. There were hardly any campaign appearances in presence with her, apart from a few poster campaigns and the evening digital rounds with the constituency candidates in a studio.



Christian Baldauf, the top candidate of the CDU Rhineland-Palatinate, is waiting for his appearance at the CDU debate camp 2021 in Ludwigshafen on March 6th.

Image: Maximilian von Lachner





However, as with all digital campaign formats, their effect is likely to have remained manageable. Dreyer recently chatted with her interior minister, Roger Lewentz, who is also the SPD state chairman. Both understand each other blindly, the conversation was, so to speak, a highlight of the format. But the ratings remained meager: only about 40 viewers on Facebook, 12 on Youtube.

Nevertheless, Dreyer was extremely present in the past few months, solely through her appearances after the Prime Minister’s Conference. For a long time, she stuck to the Chancellor’s cautious course, calling the pandemic the “greatest crisis since the Second World War”. Only a few weeks before the election did she push for openings, placing families and children in the foreground. The longer the pandemic lasted, the more you could see the hardships. She recently described her working days as “12 hours Corona, the rest afterwards party”.

A top spot in vaccination

In the pandemic that overshadowed everything in the election campaign, the state government offered the opposition little space to attack. When it comes to vaccination, Rhineland-Palatinate takes a top position. Around 300 test centers were opened on Monday. In neighboring Hesse, progress is much slower. The incidence in Rhineland-Palatinate has been below 50 for days, the shops are open and grades 6 and 7 are back in class.