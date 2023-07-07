Cucumber, The comic actor and member of “JB en ATV” is in the eye of the storm due to Malú de la Vega’s statements about his true intentions with her. The dancer revealed the comedian’s threats by showing her bullet casings and firearms in order to control her. In a report on “Magaly TV, the firm”, the former vedette unmasked him and showed her true personality.

Malú reveals that Pepino threatened her. Photo: Capture/ATV

What revelations did Malú de la Vega give?

Malú de la Vega denied Pepino, who had said that after the ampay they stopped seeing each other. She revealed that they were still dating, despite the fact that the comedian said that he was starting a relationship. In the report, the dancer revealed photos and conversations that confirmed her sentimental bond.

Likewise, he pointed out that the real reason he missed the Dayanita and Danny Rosales show in the province was because he was drunk. “That day he was with me and drank. He stayed there and had a drink. Then he called me and told me: ‘Come to my house and I’m not going to travel,'” said the former vedette.

Pepino threatened Malú de la Vega?

malu de la vega He also revealed that the “JB en ATV” member tried to control her outings and, with a gun in hand, promised to take care of her. Likewise, he showed the subject’s threats if she did not compliment him.

“Respect me, period. You shit *** with me, ah. You are the love of my life, I love you, period. Work wherever you want, I love you nothing more,” is heard in one of the comedian’s audios. In a screenshot, the woman showed the shipments that the characterizer made to her. As can be seen, she sent him bullets and firearms, in addition to a text that said: “I will always take care of you. Do not go.”

