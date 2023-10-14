After years away from the public eye, Malú Costa returned to acting and did so on the big screen as ‘Llamadora’, in the film The Monroy case, by Josué Méndez, which is in theaters. “I am the one who, in exchange for a tip, when you arrive at a prison, she is in charge of attending to visitors and looking for her family or friends. The one who shouts their last name and tells them that they are looking for them,” he says about the character, who, without a doubt, reminded him of the two seasons he spent in the Women of Chorrillos Annex Penitentiary Establishment, with a sentence for a drug trafficking crime.

The Monroy case presents us with the renowned Damián Alcázar, as a worker at the Argentine Embassy, ​​who, faced with his imminent retirement, will find a purpose in a Peruvian prison.

-What did you relive during filming?

-Ugh, the character struck a chord. When I saw the completed work it was a rollercoaster of emotions. Remember not only what I experienced firsthand, but also the situation of the foreign inmates who have a separate drama. Furthermore, being next to a great like Damian Alcazar, although I hid it very well because I didn’t want to be seen as such a fan (laughs). There were many emotions where I was also happy, because acting I felt like a fish in water, because the camera fascinates me and because the world of acting always filled me with life, emotion and happiness.

-Facet that you left, as you yourself have said, in your best moment.

-Yes, but that was because of the famous and misused ‘criterion of conscience’ which is when they sentence you only for a perception, as its name says, by your own criteria, without having evidence. And that was my case and not only mine; As far as I know there are many. Here, as is done in countries like the United States, sentencing must be done with evidence, but hey, there are many loopholes and corruption. That is the saddest thing about my country, being such a beautiful place, we have the cancer of corruption. Not in all cases, of course.

‘The Caller’. Malú Costa with the Mexican Damián Alcázar and the Argentine María Zubiri in the film’s scene. Photo: diffusion

-They never showed you reliable evidence, did they?

-My defense demolished all the evidence they argued. I felt calm because I had not committed a crime. I said to the vowel, “Show me a single piece of evidence where I was marketing, selling, or shipping something.” They never did. They only found me in one place with the boy (Juan José Gazzo Orbegoso), but I did not break the law. I had no reason to commit a crime. She was alone, without family burden, she made commercials and was in the series ‘Mil oficios’, which was the boom. They released me to carry out the investigation process, but then they detained me because stubbornly, in love, stupidly, I don’t know, I went to visit him. He went on television and they locked me up there. I received an eight-year sentence, which with good behavior and work in workshops I reduced to 32 months.

-How much did you lose with this episode in your life?

-A lot, it was hard. For me, being involved was a smokescreen to cover up the filthy things that were happening at that time.

-And did you decide to retire or did they stop calling you?

-Work began to decrease, I got married, I got divorced, I had my daughter (now 12 years old), a facet where there is no manual, you learn along the way. And now, it’s not that television doesn’t attract my attention, but I no longer have time, between taking my daughter to and from school, the house, I have very little left. Yes indeed, I would like to work on my social networks. We’ll see what happens.