Travelers in transit at the Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City. QUARTOSCURO

The site most feared by thousands of South American travelers en route to Mexico is a small room that has been heard a lot about and little seen. Some tourists say it is like a cell and others like a dungeon. Most refer to him as the little room. This is the corner of airports where people are held before being admitted or returned to their countries. Juan Sebastián Gómez, a 28-year-old Colombian, had prepared everything possible to avoid it: he had a valid passport, $ 1,000 to prove solvency, financial statements, an invitation letter and dates for the return flight. I do not care. After hours of waiting and when the migration filters began to saturate, an agent asked: “Who are the Colombians, Ecuadorians, Peruvians, Venezuelans who are here? You do not meet the security standards to enter the country. ” Without calling him by name or giving him explanations, the young man from Bogotá was sent to the last little room: that of deportations.

“It is actually a large room with three small rooms at the back,” explains Gómez, “there is a kind of living room, a space for women and another for men.” The little room Of the detainees in Mexico City are usually overcrowded and unventilated: about 20 square meters for almost the same number of detainees, where the stench of the toilets is penetrating and the mats they were given to sleep on top one another. “The conditions were aberrant,” recalls Gómez, who by now had had his phone, belt and shoelaces taken from him. Since the immigration interviews, the only people who had the right to send messages and make calls, the agents told him, were the Americans; “Central and South Americans do not.” “They made me feel like a criminal,” he says.

Testimonies like Gómez’s have circulated on social networks and appeared in the media for years, but in recent weeks they have received a new boost from a series of positions from the Colombian authorities. The Chancellor, Claudia Blum, aired this month “the Government’s concern over the repeated inadmissions of Colombians arriving in Mexico, which have registered an increase in recent weeks.”

Since then, complaints from citizens who claim to have been mistreated in the Immigration area at Mexican airports have multiplied. To the point that it has been the subject of a dialogue between Blum and his Mexican counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard. Both foreign ministers agreed to improve the treatment of Colombians entering Mexico and to hold a weekly follow-up meeting, according to Bogotá. The recurring complaints from Colombians indicate that they have been detained for long hours without their passport, without food, and they are not allowed to communicate with anyone or go to the bathroom.

A Mexican official, who asks to omit his name, acknowledges that the country’s immigration policy is a source of permanent complaint on the part of its commercial partners in the Pacific Alliance: Colombia, Chile and Peru. Economic integration led to the elimination of visas between member states at the end of 2012, but the promise of free movement of people gave, paradoxically, a greater margin of discretion for the agents of the National Migration Institute (INM) to decide who could enter the country, explains the source. “Many times, Mexico complains to the United States about the treatment their migrants receive, while with Central and South American countries the roles are reversed,” he adds.

Just a few years ago, with the peace agreement sealed at the end of 2016, Colombians celebrated that they were no longer seen as suspicious citizens who were hampered. By then, in several countries, including some thirty European destinations, they stopped requiring a tourist visa. At the beginning of this century, up to 167 countries required a visa from Colombians, while now about a hundred can enter only with their passport.

Despite the pandemic, nearly 170,000 Colombians flew to Mexico last year. Only around 2% were rejected, according to figures from the Government of Colombia, but that small percentage has behind tens of thousands of immigration controls and involves hundreds of complaints for consular authorities. Regularly, more than half a million Colombians travel to Mexico each year and thousands are deported, in figures that in the last three years far exceed those inadmissible in the United States and Spain, countries with strict immigration policies.

Colombian President Iván Duque acknowledged in his last official visit to Mexico in March of last year that the migration issue was part of what he discussed with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and indicated that there would be greater exchange of information between the agencies from both countries to make the transit of travelers more fluid. “That allows us to concentrate our efforts on those people who represent an alert and not, suddenly, affect the transit of other people who come with more academic or tourist interests,” said Duque. This week, López Obrador ordered his Cabinet to address the claims.

The complaints bring to mind other times that were believed to be overdue, when the Colombian passport was almost a burden in many airports around the world, mainly due to the stigma of drug trafficking. A stigma shared by many Mexicans when they cross into the United States. “I’m used to it and I don’t care that when I travel they make comments or jokes about Pablo Escobar, but I think what happened to me in Mexico is another level,” says Gómez.

It is not just Colombia. In February, Romania denounced the “hostile attitude” against dozens of its citizens who were detained in Cancun while a gang allegedly operating in the Riviera Maya was being investigated. A government source admits that the admission of tourists from that country was practically paralyzed while the investigations progressed. There were more than 200 tourists involved, only five had suspicious ties.

“They told us that we did not look like tourists,” denounced Hermenegildo Mamani, one of 18 Peruvians who went to China for business in 2018 and who were returned while making a stopover in Mexico. The youtuber Jefferson Rescata, with 3.7 million followers on Facebook, denounced racism after being deported along with 18 other Ecuadorians in 2019. “Mexico is not only a country of deportees, but a country that deported illegally,” he denounced International Amnesty in 2018, which has been especially critical of the treatment of Central American migrants, another front for Mexican authorities on the southern border.

Génesis Luigi, a 28-year-old Venezuelan, assures that she has had three arbitrary detentions at the Benito Juárez airport. In several of her entries to Mexico, she has been subjected to violent scrutiny by immigration agents and threats of deportation to Venezuela, from where she left in 2017 for studies and work and where she has not returned. “It is that here the Venezuelans only come to prostitute themselves’, they have told me many times, and it is more intimidating to be told by an agent in a quarter where you are alone ”. Luigi says that the mistreatment has been greater when he has entered Mexico through the terminal where Latin American airlines land.

The exodus from Venezuela has also increased the tension between the region’s fragile migration systems and the treatment received by migrants and asylum-seekers. A 29-year-old Venezuelan —who prefers to hide his name out of fear— remembers as he passed through the small room that the officer insisted that he himself was going to be in charge of deporting him “because they were tired of seeing Venezuelans in their country.” In his case, instead of being deported, he spent two months locked up in an immigration station before being able to start his humanitarian reception process.

In addition to the accusations of discrimination and mistreatment, there are cases of corruption, says July Rodríguez, of the organization Support for Venezuelan Migrants from Mexico City, which provides free assistance to up to 50 of its nationals per day. “The common thing is that they ask for money to let them continue [entre 1.000 y 2.000 dólares]”, He points out. Cramped and crowded spaces have also been a concern in the pandemic due to the risk of contagion, he adds. In a decision with geopolitical overtones, Nicolás Maduro has not said anything about the complaints in Mexico, but he has been quite vocal after incidents that occurred in Colombia, Chile and Peru, even offering plans to return to Venezuelans abroad.

The National Institute of Migration rejected a request for an interview from this newspaper, but assured through a spokeswoman that the conditions of the immigration facilities are the responsibility of the airports and food, of the airlines. The Institute said in a statement that it acts in accordance with Mexican laws and human rights and pointed out that it does not have a direct record of complaints or complaints from Colombian citizens because communication on these issues occurs through diplomatic channels.

The Mexican Foreign Ministry called a meeting last Thursday with the embassies of the South American countries, in which the issue of inadmissions and “practical mechanisms that must be implemented” were discussed, according to a Peruvian government spokesman. Jacqueline Fowks reports from Lima. There were also meetings between the INM and the Colombian Embassy to verify the migration protocols at the Mexico City airport and address grievances. Although some, like Gómez, say that for now they do not plan to return.

