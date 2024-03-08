The Rome Prosecutor's Office has requested a sentence of 5 years and 6 months in prison for Mauro Caucci, ex-husband of Noemi Bocchi, Francesco Totti's current partner.

The alleged crimes against the man are mistreatment and lack of maintenance against Bocchi. The disputed facts date back to 2019. The sentence of the Capitoline Court is expected in June.

The trial was held behind closed doors at the request of the woman's lawyers to guarantee the “confidentiality of the witnesses” and the hearings.

Caucci, an entrepreneur, had this to say two years ago about the first rumors about the relationship between Bocchi and Totti: “My wife's behavior didn't surprise me at all. Her nonchalant behavior doesn't surprise me. I think that from this whole story, if true, there is only you who can benefit from it in the media, while all my sympathy goes to the Captain (Totti, ed.).

And regarding the ongoing separation from his ex-wife, he declared: “There is an ongoing war over the separation, I am defending myself. I would like to definitively close this story, but no agreement can be reached. That is, she hinders him.”

