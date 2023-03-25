International duties continue for the Italian team. After facing and losing against England for qualifying matches euro 2024, the Romans now have their forces ready for a next match that despite the fact that the rival is quite accessible on paper, they should not stop trying as if it were a world final, especially since you have to climb and be as close as possible. above the groups. those of Roberto Mancini they know that with a victory they will be able to fit in better in their group. The “Neo-Azzurra” will crash against the selection of malt on the second day of group C.
City: Valletta
Stadium: Ta’Qali National Stadium
Date: sunday march 26
Match time: 20:45 in Spain, 16:45 in Argentina and 13:45 in Mexico
Referee: Georgy Kabakov
VAR: to be confirmed
Television channel: UEFATV
Live stream: Movistar+
Television channel: ESPN Argentina
live streaming:Star+
Television channel:Sky HD
live streaming: Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Television channel: Fubo TV
Live stream: VIX+
Television channel: ESPN
Live stream: Star+
It can be followed through the main stations in the country Radio Marca, Cadena COPE, Cadena SER, Onda Cero and National Radio.
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
North Macedonia
|
Loss: 1-2
|
Euro qualifiers
|
Ireland
|
loss 0-1
|
Friendly
|
Greece
|
Draw: 2-2
|
Friendly
|
Israel
|
Win: 2-1
|
Friendly
|
Estonia
|
Loss: 1-2
|
Nations League
|
RIVAL
|
RESULT
|
COMPETITION
|
England
|
Loss: 1-2
|
Euro qualifiers
|
Austria
|
Loss: 0-2
|
Friendly
|
Albanian
|
Win: 3-1
|
Friendly
|
Hungary
|
Win: 2-1
|
Nations League
|
England
|
Win: 1-0
|
Nations League
No official injury is reported for the Malta team.
The injured reported in the Italian team are:
Bonello; Mbong, Apap, Borg, Atard, Camenzuli, Guillaumier, Kristensen, Teuma, Mbong, Stefaniano
Donnarumma, Darmian, Toloi, Acerbi, Spinazzola, Barella, Jorginho, Verratti, Pellegrini, Rategui, Politano.
Malta 1-3 Italy
#Malta #Italy #watch #live #stream #news #injuries #prognosis
Leave a Reply