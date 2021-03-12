Malta The assassin told the court in detail how the Maltese journalist was murdered: the men used the woman’s movements for weeks

More than three years have passed since the assassination of the Maltese elite, but the perpetrator has not been apprehended.

Maltese supplier Daphne Caruana Galizian the man involved in the murder described in court in detail in detail how the plot was carried out on Thursday, news agencies reported.

The man said the assassins spy on the reporter at his home and changed their plans to fire the bomb so they wouldn’t get caught.

Caruana Galizia, who investigated corruption, was assassinated by a car bomb in October 2017. The case received a lot of international attention, as Caruana Galizia had angered very influential people with her stuff.

The corruption scandal involved the Maltese ruling party PL in particular, and the party’s prime minister Joseph Muscat finally had to resign in 2019.

The Prime Minister of Malta, Joseph Muscat, was forced to resign in 2019 due to a corruption scandal.­

Murder room seven men have been charged with involvement. The client of the murder is suspected of real estate and energy Yorgen Fenech, who has denied the charges. Cabby Melvin Theuma has admitted to acting as an intermediary in the murder order.

Now heard in court Vince Muscat is one of three men suspected of actually carrying out the murder. Muscat was the only one they made a contract with the prosecutor and confessed. He was sentenced in February to 15 years in prison On the acquisition, installation and detonation of explosives which killed Caruana Galizia.

Brothers Alfred and Mr Muscat, named as accomplices George Degiorgio in turn, denial charges.

Muscat began his speech in court by apologizing to the Caruana Galizia family sitting in the hall. Then he began his story.

“Alfred Degiorgio came to see me and told me about a job that would suit me, ”Muscat said in court Malta Today according to the magazine.

“We had to follow his movements and shoot him at the right time. After the election, Theuma showed us the green light. He gave us an advance of 30,000 euros in a brown leather bag. The amount was paid in 50 euro banknotes. We each took 10,000 and got to work. ”

Muscat and Alfred Degiorgio followed Caruana Galizia to his home village of Bidnija. The men watched their target with binoculars and a telescope for whole days, for weeks.

“We sat there on top of two bricks,” Muscat said.

“It was uncomfortable and the places hurt – I bought three packs of Rothman’s Red tobacco a day. We put the puddles in a bottle of water so we wouldn’t leave traces. We watched Daphne on the couch with her laptop until two in the morning. ”

Photo of Daphne Caruana Galizia at the memorial site in Bidnia on April 10, 2018.­

Muscatin according to the original plan was to shoot Caruana Galizia in front of this home and drive away the stolen car. However, George Degiorgio wanted to use the bomb from the start, Muscat said.

“George started making excuses, the rifle was too loud for him,” Muscat said.

“You set the bomb at night and leave. Quieter, less panic. ”

The trio rented a car resembling a Caruana Galizia car and practiced breaking into it.

According to Muscat, the bomb was bought Jamie Vella, who denied the charges against him last month. A sim card was installed in the device, which detonates the bomb when a certain text message is sent to it.

British newspaper The Guardian according to Muscat, he caused a stir in court by saying that accomplices responded to his concerns about possible side victims of the bomb, that “we will carry out the plan even if there are others with him in the car”.

When Caruana Galizia then on October 15, 2017 left her car outside the gates of her home, the men smelled of the opportunity. Muscat retrieved a bomb hidden in a shoe box, and together the men placed it in Caruana Galizia’s car, under the driver’s seat.

From five in the morning, Muscat and Alfred Degiorgio returned to their place of waiting to wait. When the afternoon came, Caruana Galizia got in the car. The men informed George, who was on a ship at sea, ready to detonate a bomb with a remote control.

According to Muscat, George Degiorgio acted before receiving permission from his brother. The car had already curved out of sight and there was no explosion.

“I thought it didn’t explode, it didn’t work,” Muscat said.

Then they saw a cloud of smoke.

Muscatin according to the murder has involved influential people.

The men, according to him, received information from the Minister of Economy as the investigation progressed From Chris Cardona, who resented Caruana Galizia for several blog posts about him. This allowed the men, for example, to know about their arrest two weeks in advance. The trio was arrested on December 4th.

Since then, the resigned prime minister Joseph Muscatin is also suspected of protecting his associates from prosecution.

Muscat and Cardona have denied their involvement, as have other politicians involved in the case. Fenech, suspected of ordering the murder, is still in pre-trial detention, and taxi driver Theuma, who testified against him, is in a shelter under police protection.