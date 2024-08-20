PL Senator alleges possible violation of ECA; Federal Police defend the legality of the operation, carried out under Moraes’ orders

The senator Great Malta (PL) asked the MPDFT (Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Federal District and Territories) the opening of an investigation to investigate the conduct of PF (Federal Police) during an operation at the home of the 16-year-old daughter of the blogger who supports the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) Oswaldo Eustáquio, in Brasilia, on Wednesday (14.Aug.2024).

The operation, conducted under the order of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), involved a personal search of the teenager, with, according to Malta, “palpation of the genital region”which the congressman described as a “possible violation of rights” ensured by the ECA (Child and Adolescent Statute).

The letter was forwarded to the Attorney General of the Federal District, Georges Carlos Fredderico Moreira Seigneur, requesting a “detailed investigation into the procedures adopted during the operation, focusing on the legality of the personal search carried out on the teenager, and on identifying any excesses or abuses committed”. Read the full (PDF – 746 kB).

Furthermore, Magno Malta demands the “adoption of urgent measures to ensure the full protection of the adolescent involved, including referral to social and psychological assistance services, if necessary”.

WHAT THE PF SAYS

In a note to the Poder360the Federal Police defended the legality of the search, stating that it was conducted by a female federal delegate, in a superficial manner, without exposure or use of any invasive technique, and in the presence of the mother, the lawyer and the Guardianship Council, in accordance with the guidelines of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

The operation aimed to seize the minor’s cell phone, considered a key piece in the investigation of an alleged crime of corruption of minors, “of which there are indications that she is a victim, including in the face of her own legal guardians”.

“The personal search carried out was based on the provisions of art. 240, §2º combined with art. 249 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which do not restrict the personal search of minors, except that the search of women is carried out PREFERENTIALLY by a female police officer, which actually occurred”declared the PF.

UNDERSTAND THE CASE

The operation on Wednesday (August 14) was named Disque 100, in reference to the service for reporting human rights violations. Two search and seizure orders and nine other precautionary measures were issued. It was also monitored by the Brasília Guardianship Council because it involved minors.

The teenager’s father, Oswaldo Eustáquio, who lives in Spain, is considered a fugitive from justice. In the same operation, Moraes also ordered the arrest of journalist, blogger and digital influencer Allan dos Santos, who is seeking exile in the United States.