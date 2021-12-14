Malta Malta allows the use and cultivation of cannabis

This is the first European country where personal use and upbringing is legal.

Malta on Tuesday, parliament passed a law allowing the use and cultivation of cannabis for personal use. According to the news agency Reuters.

At the same time, Malta became the first European country to allow use and cultivation. In the Netherlands, where attitudes towards cannabis have historically been liberal, the sale of cannabis is legal, but its use is officially illegal.

Proponents of the law reform rejoiced outside the parliament building in Valletta on Tuesday.

Kasville the green light was shown in Malta by 36 votes to 27. Under the new law, adults are allowed to possess seven grams of cannabis, and a maximum of four plants can be grown.

Minister of Gender Equality Owen Bonnici advocated the law because it said it could reduce harm when cannabis sales were placed under government control.

“The government is by no means encouraging adults to use cannabis or promoting a cannabis culture. The government always encourages people to live healthier lives, ”Bonnici wrote Times of Malta in its opinion paper.

In public however, smoking in places is still illegal and the use of cannabis in the vicinity of a minor imposes fines of between € 300 and € 500.

Malta also aims to be a major European producer of medical cannabis. This is supported, among other things, by an amendment to the law passed in 2018 that made it possible to produce cannabis for medical and research purposes.