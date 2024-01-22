The governments of the UAE and the Republic of Malta announced the launch of the Executive Government Leadership Programme, inspired by the UAE model of government leadership, as part of a visit by a delegation from the Knowledge Exchange Office in the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs to the capital, Valletta, as part of efforts to enhance bilateral cooperation between the governments of the two countries in the areas of government modernization. The official visit witnessed a series of meetings with senior officials in the Government of Malta, and discussed future initiatives and projects in the areas of knowledge exchange between the governments of the two countries.

The bilateral cooperation agreement in government modernization between the governments of the UAE and Malta covers six main areas of cooperation, including: digital technology, health and quality of life, sustainable use of resources, smart manufacturing, space and aviation, and capacity building.

Since the launch of the partnership, the Government Knowledge Exchange Program has built the capabilities of about 800 trainees from the Government of Malta through 100 workshops and meetings and 1,400 hours of training.

Assistant Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Competitiveness and Knowledge Exchange, Abdullah Lootah, confirmed that bilateral cooperation with the Government of Malta in the areas of government modernization translates the directives of the UAE leadership to enhance cooperation and expand the circle of international partnerships aimed at sustainable foundations, to share knowledge, successful experiences, and future models capable of empowering governments and enhancing… Ready for the future. The delegation of the Government Knowledge Exchange Office met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Affairs and Trade of the Republic of Malta, Dr. Ian Borg, and the Principal Permanent Secretary, Anthony Sultana, to discuss the prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two friendly countries. The Executive Leadership Program in Malta aims to enable participants to identify the best specialized skills in the field of building the capabilities of government leaders capable of raising the level of performance and enhancing government administration by developing their leadership and administrative skills, and introducing them to the best innovative practices in leadership to advance development in Malta. In its first session, 20 executive leaders in the Malta government attended.