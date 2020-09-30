Claims by the Maltese authorities for a gift that is the seven-year-old great-grandson of Queen Elizabeth II Prince George received from the hands of the respected British naturalist David Attenborough, caused a storm of outrage on social networks. After Sir David presented the eldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton with the tooth of the fossil shark Carcharocles megalodon, which he found while vacationing in Malta in the 1960s, the country’s Minister of Culture, Jose Herrera, said that he would seek the return of this paleontological value. The case threatened to escalate into a diplomatic scandal.

Herrera’s words drew an angry reaction from both fans of the British royal family and residents of Malta itself. “This tooth does not belong to Malta. It belonged to the shark, and after her death Sir David found him, and he began to belong to him, ”wrote the British in the comments. And someone called to see how many shark teeth are sold on online platforms – and start with those sellers.

Mr. Herrera’s comment also caused outrage in his homeland. Many believe that the country has much more important problems that should be addressed first. For example, journalist Matthew Caruana Galizia, the son of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, who was murdered three years ago, who was investigating corruption crimes, wrote: “A megalodon tooth costs $ 40 on eBay. Corruption costs us billions of euros. I ask the government to prioritize correctly and focus on what’s important. “

After that, as the edition writes Express, Malta’s government backed down and announced that Prince George could keep a tooth for himself. A spokesman for the Ministry of Culture said that the minister “would like to note that he has no intention of continuing to consider this case.”

In a statement, the department also noted that the country already has an extensive collection of historical artifacts. However, there are many other items that originally belonged to Malta that are now scattered around the world, such as the giant shark tooth now held by Prince George.

“As a nation, we love our history very much and therefore, through our national heritage agencies, we are always actively looking for ways to acquire artifacts that are of value to the Maltese Islands,” said the spokesman.

Previously, “FACTS” wrote – The Queen is furious: because of the riot of employees, Elizabeth II will have to change traditions at Christmas for the first time in 33 years.

789

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter