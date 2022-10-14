Malta | A surprising turn in the journalist’s murder case: The brothers confessed their involvement, the sentence is 40 years

Daphne Caruana Galizia was known in Malta for her investigative journalism. He died in a car bomb attack in October 2017.

Two the brothers were sentenced to 40 years in prison on Friday after they confessed to murdering a Maltese journalist familiar with corruption Daphne Caruana Galizian. The news agencies Reuters and AFP report on the matter.

A significant turn in the court case came on the first day of the hearing. Brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio pleaded not guilty at the beginning of the proceedings, but later pleaded guilty in exchange for a lighter sentence.

After the brothers’ confession, four people have admitted to participating in the journalist’s murder. The fifth man, a business leader who has prospered in the real estate and energy sector Jorgen Fenech, is still in jail awaiting trial. Prosecutors suspect that he commissioned the murder, but Fenech denies this.

Caruana Galizian, 53, was a household name in Malta for his investigative journalism. He died in a car bomb attack in October 2017. The case received a lot of international attention, as Caruana Galizia had angered influential people with his stories.

Prosecutors described in Friday’s trial how the Degiorgios and their accomplices Vincent Muscat had originally planned to shoot Caruana Galizia but ended up with a bomb that was attached to the journalist’s car.

The bomb was detonated from a yacht off the coast of Malta. Muscat accused of procuring, installing and detonating explosives confessed his crime in February 2021. He received a 15-year prison sentence.

Degiorgiot and Muscat were arrested in December 2017. In the investigation, great importance was given to the participant in the murder plot Melvin Theuman for the confession and the phone conversations he recorded. Theuma was granted amnesty at the end of 2019 in exchange for the information he provided.

According to Theuma, the assassination plot was ordered by Fenech, whose consortium was awarded a controversial government contract to build the power plant in 2015. He was arrested in 2019.

Caruana Galizia had uncovered a secret business that allegedly moved funds to Panamanian-registered companies owned by the country’s then-Minister of Energy For Konrad Mizzi and to the head of the government office Keith Schembrille. There is no evidence that the money has changed hands.

According to a Reuters investigation, the company exposed by Caruana Galizia belonged to Fenech.

Prime Minister of Malta Joseph Muscat had to resign in January 2020 after widespread protests. He was allegedly protecting his friends from a murder investigation.

