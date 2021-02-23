The murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017 shook the Mediterranean island nation.

In Malta the judge has issued a Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizian a man who confessed to murder was sentenced to 15 years in prison.

The convicted man was charged with acquiring, installing and detonating explosives that killed Caruana Galizia. Vincent Muscat earlier pleaded guilty at the pre-trial hearing today. Two other men have been charged with the same charges.

In sentencing him, the judge said he had taken into account in his decision the fact that the convicted Muscat had cooperated with the police in investigating the murder that had shaken the Mediterranean island nation.

Corruption investigator journalist Caruana Galizia was killed in a car bomb attack in 2017. The accused trio was arrested a couple of months later.

Earlier today, at a dramatic pre-trial hearing, Muscat’s lawyer Marc Sant said his client wanted to give recognition. Muscat said he pleaded guilty to a judge Edwina Grima stressed to Muscat’s lawyer the seriousness of the charges and said they could even lead to a lifetime.

Supplier the murder shook the Mediterranean island nation and also left its mark on the country’s politics.

Before his death, Caruana Galizia had accused the country’s then prime minister Joseph Muscatia and other Maltese politicians for meddling in corruption. The prime minister finally resigned in January last year over a murder scandal.

Joseph Muscatin has been accused of protecting his allies during the murder investigations. He was replaced by the country’s prime minister Robert Abela. Father of Abela, who led the country for more than a year George Abela served as President of Malta from 2009 to 2014.

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and his guilty Vincent Muscat, despite their names, are not related.

The car bomb attack occurred in October 2017.­

In The 2017 arrested trio is accused of carrying out the attack, but the businessman Yorgen Fenechin believed to have been the brain behind the murder. A businessman accused of murder is currently awaiting trial.

Named the “One-Woman Wikileaks,” Caruana Galizia, before her death, had also investigated the activities, money laundering, and fuel smuggling of 17 Fenech-owned companies. Fenech was captured in late 2019.

The businessman accused of murder, in turn, has pointed a car bomb at the accusing finger Keith Schembriä, former Prime Minister Joseph Muscatin has been accused of defending in a murder investigation. Schembri was Chief of Staff to Muscat and a childhood friend. Schembri resigned in November 2019.

In addition to Schembr, Caruana Galizia had also accused the Minister of Tourism of the Muscat government Konrad Mizzia corruption. Both Schembri and Mizzi denied guilty of corruption.