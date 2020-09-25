Mickaël Malsa prepares for its premiere with the I raised. The French midfielder has been registered this morning in LaLiga and will be able to be part of the expedition that travels to Pamplona for the match against Osasuna in El Sadar. “Yes he will travel safely. He is already registered and above all it was for the previous game because of the short time he had been with the group. He has been training for two weeks now and is now available to play matches, either at the start or from the bench “, stated Paco López at the press conference prior to the crash.

Malsa was one of the first signings, along with Son Hidalgo, carried out in Orriols. However, the Frenchman has not had a simple start as granota. After arriving, was positive for Covid-19, which delayed his entry to the group and prevented him from showing in preseason. He could only play one match, against Sevilla, with assistance included, once the competition started.

The sports management and the player himself guaranteed during his presentation that everything would be in accordance with the match on Sunday. And so it has been. Mikaël Malsa has already been discharged from LaLiga and is already one more option for Silla’s coach in the face of the duel against Osasuna.