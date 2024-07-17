Malpensa, Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “We children informed after the fact”

“Everything that is named in honor of our father pleases us,” he has declared Pier Silvio BerlusconiCEO of Mfe-Mediaset, commenting on the naming of Malpensa airport after his father Silvio Berlusconi. “We children were not informed until after the fact, but honestly it doesn’t matter..” During the evening of the presentation of the schedules for the next season, he expressed his annoyance at the controversy that has arisen around the decision. “Whoever argues today wants to argue about the controversy and it makes me laugh enough to say the least.”

Pier Silvio Berlusconi criticizes the controversy over the naming

While acknowledging that the way the title was given may not have been perfect, Pier Silvio harshly criticized those who raised controversy over the issue: “You can say ‘I don’t agree and for me Berlusconi the politician didn’t deserve it’, but I didn’t like arguing in this tone at all. The controversy about the controversy is terrible“.

Pier Silvio against Sala: “He exploited the dedication”

Pier Silvio Berlusconi’s main reference was the mayor of Milan, Joseph HallThe CEO of Mediaset has accused the first citizen to exploit the dedication for political purposes. “He made me angry because he uses the dedication to get political.”

Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “Sala should think about Milan: it’s a disaster of traffic, crime, potholes”

The reference is in particular to the post with which the mayor of Milan he asked Marina Berlusconi to ask her if she was happy with the way the dedication had taken place. On this Pier Silvio attacked: ‘You can also say that you are against it for a thousand reasons but don’t make a controversy about the controversy. Think about Milan. I live in Liguria but every time I go there I say that Milan is a disaster, for traffic, crime, potholes. Am I angry with the League? Sala made me much angrier. Use the dedication to do politics”.



Sala replies to Berlusconi: “Naming Malpensa was a political act, and I raised the issue politely”

Sala promptly replied to Pier Silvio Berlusconi: “I think I raised the Malpensa issue with courtesy and education – the mayor wrote on social media – if I then have to talk to those who address me telling me ‘not to bother’, I will not change my behavior anyway. On the merits – he added – would I use the dedication to do politics? I would humbly like to point out that there is a political party in Italy that bears the name of Berlusconi. So the dedication is not a political act?”.