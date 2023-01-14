The sad story of Ashari Hughes, the 16-year-old who lost her life due to an illness: the next day she should have gone to a visit

He was only 16 years old Ashari Hughes, when he lost his life in front of his classmates, due to a sudden illness. Maybe the physical effort she underwent while she was playing didn’t give her already compromised heart a chance to hold on.

They are days of grief and sadness those who are experiencing his family members. None of them expected to experience such a sudden and heartbreaking loss.

It all happened on the day of Saturday 7 January. Precisely in Desert Oasis High School, by vegas. For everyone up to that moment it seemed to be a day like any other.

Ashari was with her friends and they were together playing at Flag Football. He was fine and he was having funjust like all his peers.

Suddenly though, it started feeling too much tired. For this reason she asked to stop for a few seconds. He accused a strange illness at chest. Moments later, she collapsed to the ground. The institute nurse immediately intervened for rescue her.

He practiced cardiac massage and in the meantime they also alerted the health professionals. However, it was only after transporting her to Henderson’s Dominican St. that the girl exhaled hers last breath.

The visit Ashari Hughes was supposed to pay

Ashari had long had heart problems, in fact she was followed by a local cardiologist. The next day she was supposed to make one visit important, in which they would tell her what she could and could not do. However, she couldn’t get there. The nurse who rescued her, in a heartbreaking post on social media, in recounting what happened, said:

Today for me was the first time ever. In my 26 years as a nurse I have never performed CPR on a minor.

Now the family and all the people who loved her are just asking to know theexact cause which led to his sudden disappearance. For them it is a moment of deep pain and sadness.