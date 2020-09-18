The Nuggets face the Lakers in the conference finals on the west side. Just one ticket to the Finals against the Celtics or Heat in these 2020 Playoffs that have led these two teams down very different paths. The placid way for Los Angeles contrasts with what the Denver team has suffered: 4-1 coming back from 0-1 against Blazers and Rockets against for some, 4-3 coming back 3-1 against Jazz and Clippers for the others.

About this he wanted to talk Mike malone, the main coach of the Nuggets, referring to the path that has led them to face the Lakers against all the odds. “We have made a request to the League to start the series with 3-1 down. This way we shorten times and we catch up with the Eastern Conference finals. But they have thrown us down”said the coach jokingly. “The key question is if, outside of the plays, the rest of the staff or other issues, if our players feel satisfied already. Man, we have made history in the Playoffs: 3-1 down, 3-1 again .. We have reached the Western Conference finals for the second time in our history. We have to breathe and get air; the Lakers no longer need it, they have been waiting for us. “, he added.

Mike Malone will meet a man he once worked with in the Cleveland Cavaliers: Lebron James, the undisputed star of that team. Malone was an assistant on the Cavs bench from 2005 to 2010.