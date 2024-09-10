Confirmation came from Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman: «We are not at all authorized to talk about the personal life of our children’s rights ombudsman. (…) In any case, we wish you happiness.». Yesterday in Moscow, one of the main financiers of the Russian aggression against Ukraine, the Orthodox oligarch Konstantin Malofeev, the man with a thousand contacts with the League, and the Russian leader pursued by an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court on charges of genocide and deportation of Ukrainian orphans to Russia, Maria Lvova-Belova, got married in a disturbing ceremony. (the same charges for which Vladimir Putin is wanted by The Hague).

The event may seem confined to the gossip of the decadent Putin clique but it also represents a revealing glimpse of a world that increasingly resembles the Berlin bunker. Malofeev is the owner and founder of the Orthodox TV channel “Tsargrad TV”, the mentor and sponsor of the adventures and operations of the Russian fascist philosopher Alexandr Dugin, he began financing the Donbass separatists in 2014. Since 2014, it has been subject to US and European Union sanctions on charges of financing the self-proclaimed, self-styled Russian “republics” in Donbass, the DPR and LPR. TAmong Malofeev’s many contacts with the League, The Press documented one in particular in which Malofeev’s right-hand man, Mikhail Yakushev, wrote in his working note dated June 18, 2019: «Last November, during Matteo’s working visit [Salvini, ndr.] in Moscow, my boss [Malofeev, appunto] arranged a private meeting with him, renting a room on the same floor of the Lotte Hotel to prevent the Western press from noticing the meeting. Yakushev was the director of Tsargrad. Needless to say, Malofeev took a militant position on Ukraine, calling Russia’s invasion a “holy war.”

And who better than Lvova-Belova, as a (new) wife? The Press told on June 22, 2022 that leaders of the Russian apparatus were at risk of being charged with deportation of children and genocide. In March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Lvova-Belova on precisely these charges. Lvova-Belova was until now married to an Orthodox priest, Pavel Kogelmanov, has 10 children, five of whom were “adopted” (including from Ukraine). Others say more realistically deported.

The party was held in a trendy restaurant near Moscow. An aquarium with live fish was specially built directly above the tables. The initials of the newlyweds’ names in Cyrillic letters shone on the walls all around. Many guests were in clerical clothes and beards, many were young or very young. The cheerfulness was provided by various pop stars: Grigory Leps, Valeria, Leonid Agutin (it was not known that he was friends with these people, in 2022 Agutin repeatedly called for an end to the war with Ukraine, which is why the artist’s concerts in Russia were canceled).





Malofeev also has children, his story with Lvova Belova began at the end of last year and in the summer of 2023 the Orthodox oligarch friend of the League divorced his wife, lawyer Irina Vilter. These two uncompromising devotees of Russian Orthodox values ​​of family, the sanctity of marriage and Mother Russia, who have seven biological children from previous marriages, are now going towards new love, after having lived in sin for a very short time.