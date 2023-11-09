Before the latest escalation of violence between Israel and Hamas, pregnant women in the Gaza Strip were able to undergo medical checkups, receive nutrition advice and prepare their homes for the arrival of their babies. Today, thousands of women live in shelters, where there is not enough food or clean water, and they fear the possibility of giving birth on the ground, without access to basic supplies, or a doctor or midwife to help them.

Shorouq is seven months pregnant with her first child. He lives in a shelter in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. “How can I give birth here?” she asks. “There is no access to healthcare or hygiene. Giving birth in this shelter would be a catastrophe for me.”

She is one of 50,000 pregnant women in the Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA). More than 150 births occur every day.

Since Hamas massacred 1,400 Israeli and foreign civilians and took more than 240 people hostage on October 7, Israel has since been carrying out a sustained bombing campaign in the Gaza Strip and a ground invasion focused on the north. .

A newborn and a woman’s injured hand inside the neonatal department of Al Shifa hospital in Gaza, October 26, 2023. © Bisan Owda for UNFPA

The UN estimates that more than one and a half million people, fleeing bombs and fighting, have been displaced within the same enclave.

Even before October 7, the health system was facing “significant challenges due to the blockade that had existed for 16 years,” says Dominic Allen of UNFPA.

Israel has restricted the entry of goods and fuel into the enclave since Hamas took control of the Gaza Strip in 2007, after making gains in parliamentary elections the previous year.

“Now the health system is on the brink of collapse, and in some health centers they are already collapsing,” says Allen. “Pregnant women cannot access basic maternal health services. They face unthinkable challenges.”

“I am very afraid for my daughter”

Shorouq, an interpreter with a master’s degree in English-Arabic translation, has not seen a doctor since she was displaced from her home in northern Gaza four weeks ago.

Israeli airstrikes destroyed two buildings near his house, so he believes his home has been at least partially destroyed.

She can’t go back to see if all the clothes and toys she picked out for her unborn daughter still exist. “I bought them one by one and was very selective in choosing her things,” she says.

She only took one toy with her when she and her husband fled: one she made herself. “It is a source of green life and full of good things. I made it for my princess,” she explains.

A toy Shorouq made for her expecting daughter.

© Courtesy Shorouq

Shorouq and her husband had planned to try their luck by visiting one of the few doctors or midwives at a health center near their shelter. But as they were walking there, they saw a car being bombed.

“We were so close that we were terrified. We started running back to the shelter, abandoning our plans to go to the health center.”

The bombing is traumatic for Shorouq. “If she wasn’t pregnant maybe I could manage. But I’m really scared for” the baby, she says.

The shelter where they are staying in Khan Younis is not an air raid shelter and was not designed to house the 50,000 displaced people now staying there.

It is a training school run by the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), now 88 schools of the Agency have been converted into temporary shelters.

“These shelters are a lifeline, but they are under significant pressure,” says Allen.

Palestinians sift through the rubble of a building following an Israeli attack in Khan Yunis on November 6, 2023, amid ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. © Mahmoud Hams, AFP

Sharing a bathroom ‘with thousands of people’

At the shelter, Shorouq is at risk of contracting respiratory, viral and waterborne diseases.

“You have to wait in a long line to go to the bathroom, while you think that you are exposed to many diseases from the thousands of people with whom you share the bathroom. Soap is almost never found,” he says.

“This is stressful for me, that I could catch one of these diseases and it could affect my baby. Since I’ve been here I’ve started to feel dizzy, I have a bad cough and back pain from sleeping on the floor,” she adds.

“Many people, especially children, suffer from infections, including skin sores and water-borne diseases such as diarrhea,” says Dr. Bashar Murad, director of Al Quds Hospital in Gaza City. “They live in shelters where hygiene is poor and people are close together, so diseases spread.”

Diarrhea can be fatal. The World Health Organization says it is the second leading cause of death in children under five years of age worldwide.

Two pieces of bread a day

Allen says the humanitarian standard for water consumption is at least three liters per person per day. “Pregnant women need at least a third of a liter more, and breastfeeding women need at least two-thirds more,” she explains.

“A woman who gave birth seven months ago told us that her milk supply was depleted because she couldn’t drink enough water and also because of the stress and strain of moving from one shelter to another,” Allen says.

Hiba Tibi of CARE International says some women who cannot breastfeed “are forced to use contaminated water for infant formula because they do not have access to clean water.”

While a limited number of aid trucks are arriving in Gaza through the Rafah crossing, Israel is not allowing the fuel to pass through for fear that Hamas will seize it. Fuel is needed to run water desalination systems and pumps.

Shorouq is thirsty and hungry, all the time. “If I’m lucky, I get a small bottle of water a day and two pieces of bread, with melted cheese and sometimes dried thyme,” he says.

There are no sources of protein, vegetables or fresh fruits at the shelter. “Most of us are starting to suffer from malnutrition,” says Shorouq.

“Hospitals are reusing disposable material”

“There’s the question of safety: where you’re going to give birth and how,” Allen says. “There is no safe place in Gaza right now.”

Shorouq doesn’t know where she will give birth to her first child. Due to regular communications outages and patchy overall network coverage in Gaza, women in labor cannot count on being able to call an ambulance, a doctor or a midwife. “It is also dangerous to travel because of the bombing,” says Dr. Murad.

If they arrive at the hospital, mothers are likely to be discharged within hours of birth. “There is no regular follow-up after delivery,” says Tibi. “If the baby is in a very critical condition, she may have one of the few spaces there are in the hospitals.”

Even within hospitals, women and newborns are at risk of infections. Overwhelmed by the high number of victims of the airstrikes and the lack of medical supplies, “hospitals are now reusing disposable supplies that should only be used once,” says Tibi. “There is a lack of water due to the lack of electricity and the fuel needed to run the pumps, and disinfectant,” she adds.

Once discharged, mothers and their newborns will not return home but will instead return to overcrowded and unsanitary shelters. “We pray every day that we can return to our homes and have a normal life,” says Shorouq.

Article adapted from its original in English