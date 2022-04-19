This is the story of a tourist that made a difference in the life of a poor animal in distress. The malnourished dog in an abandoned house he had found refuge but could not survive much longer, since no one cared for him or fed him fresh, healthy food. Then the meeting with this man who has it saved who is convinced it was the destiny to make them meet.

The story takes us directly back to 2019, when Wesley White, an American photographer, was in Belize on a business trip. When he had some free time he would travel the country to take pictures and have memorable memories of this trip abroad.

On the first day he decided to take the kayak and go visit a small island Thatch Caye. On his arrival, a stray dog ​​arrives to welcome him in an abandoned fisherman’s house: he lived in what had once been a cozy hut, but which was now the worst place to live.

Wesley White quickly realized that the dog was malnourished, hungry, sad and lonely. He could see that he was a dog abandoned on an island in the middle of nowhere. He was also anemic, but still very friendly.

Out of the corner of my eye, I saw your wagging tail.

This is the story of the American tourist interviewed by The Dodo magazine.

How did the malnourished dog in an abandoned house survive?

The photographer wanted to ask for help, but there was no one. He thought he would die at any moment and so he decided to load him on his kayak and return to the hotel, where he asked the staff for help delighted by his gesture.

They gave the dog food and took him to the vet. He had to leave, but he promised Winston, this is the puppy’s name, that he would come back to get it. And in fact a few months later the dog was flying to Dallas!