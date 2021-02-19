After enjoying the welcome received by the singles “Pánico” and “El obrero”, where he mixes urban and alternative rhythms, Malnati he returned to the load with a new song and video clip.

On February 18, the Peruvian singer premiered on YouTube “Chemistry”, A song where he continues with his proposal, but this time to the rhythm of a trap ballad with eighties synthesizers and whose video has surprised his followers due to its innovative and attractive special effects.

The new video clip was directed by the duo of Nelson Wissar and Henry Gates from the prestigious Peruvian animation studio Zeppelin and has a futuristic aesthetic inspired by science fiction films such as the award-winning Ex-Machina.

At first, it seems that “Chemistry” speaks of anti-love. Nevertheless, Malnati points out that it actually seeks to question what we talk about love.

“In this song I wanted to get away from the idea of ​​romantic love, sometimes it brings toxic behaviors like obsession or dependence, things that we have to learn to deconstruct. Maybe finally it does not matter what each one understands as love as long as we learn to relate with honesty and emotional responsibility“Malnati said in a statement.

The video for the song “Chemistry”Is already in Youtube, Spotify and on all digital platforms.

In this way, the Peruvian singer and producer Malnati makes its way into the complicated music industry amid the pandemic.

