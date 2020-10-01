EI Pomegranate is to 90 minutes of the group stage, the first great objective of the Nasrid group. Those of Diego Martínez have already passed two previous rounds, but now it’s the playoff and against a mythical of Europe: the Malmoe. The Swedish team its a classic of continental competitions, has more experience and play in your terrain. But this Granada has set out to continue making history.

It is the last obstacle of those of Diego Martínez, who before him Athletic hinted which was the key game. It gave break to many of his important men like Soldier, Germán, Neva, Gonalons or Montoro so that they arrived in Sweden fresh. The technician will trust your gala eleven, with the return of all the undisputed. Soldier will be the great reference, Montoro carry the handle next to Yangel, who will be one of the few who will repeat as a starter with respect to Atlético, Gonalons will be the broom man and Neva regains his position on the left side. With everyone to conquer Malmoe and leave one of Europe’s classics by the wayside.

He team from the former Danish player Jon Dahl Tomasson, who went through teams such as Milan, Newcastle or Villarreal, arrives more rolled, with more experience and how leader of the Swedish league. A team made and with the clear ideas that in its three European rounds have passedor without conceding a goal and giving good feelings. In fact, since his return to competition he has only lost three matches of the 28 you have disputed. In addition, it has the advantage of playing at home, where in European competition it has been intractable: of the last 30 games (since 2013) has won 18, tied six and lost another six, but against rivals of substance (Real Madrid, PSG, Atlético, Juventus, Chelsea and Wolfsburg). Height, with an average of 1.84 on his team, and physique can be key.

He Pomegranate faces its last obstacle, 90 minutes to be in the group stage …