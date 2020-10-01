Malmoe

The Swedish team, coached by a Danish legend like Jon Dahl Tomasson (the national team’s top scorer) has been overwhelmingly passing rounds without conceding a goal. In their league, however, they are going through a slump, with six points in the last five games. A classic of European competitions and the birthplace of a star like Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

As to follow: Thelin. The Swedish striker is the great danger in Malmoe’s attack and one of the top players in the Swedish league.