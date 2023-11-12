Malmö, represented by Niklas Moisander, won the Swedish championship – there was a big ruckus in the stands

Malmö beat Elfsborg in the final round and became number one in Allsvenskan. The championship was decided in a match that was stopped twice for a long time.

12.11. 20:12

Finnish defender by Niklas Moisander represented by Malmö FF secured the Swedish football championship in a scandalous final round. Malmö and Elfsborg, who were on top before the final round, met on Sunday, and both had a chance for the Allsvenskan championship.

Malmö started their home match three points behind Elfsborg, so they were facing a must-win.

The match ended with a 1–0 victory for Malmö, but the events after the opening half left a sad shadow on the struggle.

According to the Swedish media, a clash broke out between fans and security guards in front of Elfsborg’s away supporters’ end before the start of the second half. The incident started when some of the visiting supporters tried to set fire to and remove the safety net between the stands and the field.

Among other things Aftonbladet according to law enforcement officers were thrown with flares when they intervened.

The players on the field left for the locker rooms, and the game was suspended for about half an hour.

When the players finally returned to the field, a large number of pyrotechnic products were set off in the Malmö supporters’ end. They caused a fire alarm. The match was able to resume after a long interruption, when the fire department had checked that there was no fire in the stadium.

Malmö Isaac Kiese Thelin scored the only goal of the match from a penalty kick in the 57th minute of the game. Moisander was substituted on the field in the 40th minute of the game. After the match ended, a large number of Malmö supporters rushed to the field to celebrate.

The balance between Malmö and Elfsborg was 64 points, but the Skåne team took the championship thanks to a goal difference two points better than Elfsborg. For Malmö, the Swedish men’s football championship is the 23rd in the club’s history.

Häcken finished third in Allsvenskan. Degerfors and Varberg are directly relegated from the main league, Brommapojkarna has to qualify.

Sunday’s Finnish star was Kalmarin Simon Scrabbwho scored both of his team’s goals in a 2–1 home win over Djurgården.