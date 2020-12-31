Malmi Airport The eviction process at Malmi Airport will proceed in about a week – This eviction is now known

The district vouti, which is taking over the case, will return from leave on January 7, send a notice of initiation and hear the parties.

Malmi Airport the eviction process will actually start in about a week when the parish vouti returns from vacation.

On Wednesday HS reportedthat there is no impediment to the eviction of the pilots and that the Enforcement Agency evicts the Malmi Airport Association and its subtenants from the area. The airport association must therefore leave the area of ​​less than 40 hectares under city control at the risk of eviction.

December 23 in Helsinki the district court convicted the Malmi Airport Association, which was responsible for aviation operations, to release the airport area to the landowner of the City of Helsinki. City applied the same day expulsion of the association from the bailiff, and now The application is pending At the foreclosure facility.

The association applied to the Helsinki Court of Appeal to refuse to enforce the judgment of the district court, but the Court of Appeal rejected the request on Monday. The association can apply to the Court of Appeal for permission to continue the matter through the courts, but the eviction that is now underway will not be affected.

How the eviction process then proceeds?

The exact details of the Malmi Airport case are not yet known, as the order of processing, schedules and practical evictions will be decided by the editors, ie the district vouti and the seizure inspector.

After returning from the holidays, Vouti begins the evacuation phase and sends a notice of initiation to the airport association with a move request, the date of the move and the threat of eviction. Both the city and the airport association will be consulted and negotiations will begin, says the district vouti Ilkka Stenius Deputy from the Enforcement Agency of the leading district of Vaud, Southern Finland.

“The starting point is always that an amicable solution can be found for the parties. If there is no voluntary relocation, the bailiff will have to carry out the eviction, ”Stenius says of the arrangements.

It is not yet known how and when in the case of Malmi the eviction would actually take place or where, for example, the machines and other property would be taken. It will be decided by the vouti and the bailiff’s inspector in due course if no agreement is reached between the city and the association.

In any case the bailiff has according to the bailout right remove evictees and property from the area if the association itself does not agree to leave and unless there is a legal impediment to eviction. A legal obstacle could be, for example, if the city withdraws its eviction application.

In the case of Malmi Airport, the eviction applies not only to the airport association but also to those who lead their right to be in the area to the Malmi Airport Association, ie who are, for example, its subtenants.

“There are certainly a wide variety of operators and machines in the area. If the situation leads to eviction, then you have to look at what is there. If we go this far, the editor will decide on the strategy, ”says Stenius.

Eviction the timetable is not yet clear, but it is known that eviction must be carried out within four months of the case being instituted, unless, for example, a coronavirus epidemic or restrictive measures provide particularly compelling reasons to postpone the deadline. Normally, the move-in date is set to take place within two weeks of receiving the move request, but in the case of Malmi, this is not realistic.

According to Stenius, the prescribed date of removal may also be postponed, provided that it does not cause “substantial inconvenience” to the applicant. With the consent of the city, eviction may be postponed for up to 12 months from initiation. The bailiff will eventually decide on a possible adjournment.

Kihlakunnanvouti Stenius describes Malmi’s eviction case as exceptional and far-reaching.

“There has never been a similar case like this before. That is a remarkably large area, and there is a wide range of actors out there, so you need to find out who is leading their rights to eviction and so on, ”says Stenius.

Flight operations has continued in Malmi even after the decision of the district court. Chairman of the Friends of Malmi Airport Timo Hyvönen said on Tuesday to HSthat the defenders of the field intend to continue the flight until the decision of the district court becomes final.

The City of Helsinki, on the other hand, has said that it will continue to plan the area and prepare for the start and temporary use of construction in the area. Construction at and around the airport is scheduled to begin in the 2020s. There are plans for a suburb of 13,000 homes and 25,000 residents over the next 30 years.