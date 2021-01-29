Malmi Airport Surprising delay in eviction of Malmi Airport: the air force was due to leave this week, but additional time will be given until mid-March

According to the decision, the eviction does not concern aircraft control areas, but only the operation of the aerodrome.

Malmin airport operators have been given a one and a half month postponement for eviction.

Kihlakunnanvouti Jussi Räikkönen has decided on 14 March as the new deadline, provided that the Malmi Airport Association associations pay the deferral period to the City of Helsinki in advance.

If the rent is not paid by February 5, the postponement of the move-in date is only valid until February 7.

Räikkönen justifies the postponement decision on the grounds that an additional period of one and a half months is necessary in order to leave the area safely and in a controlled manner.

The Malmi Airport Association had requested a postponement due to the winter season and weather conditions. Much of the aircraft in the area are not aware of the halls that machines made of modern composite materials need.

The parish vouti points out that the lack of replacement halls in the deferral request does not apply, as the eviction does not apply to the halls connected to the Malmi field.

“Even if the operation of the aerodrome ends, it is possible to fly the planes out of Malmi with the consent of the owner of the area, ie the City of Helsinki. It is also possible to move the machines by land, ”points out the district vouti.

Exhaust arc the date of removal provided for in the foreclosure may be postponed unless this would cause significant harm to the applicant. However, the eviction must be carried out within two months of the commencement of the case, unless there are particularly compelling reasons for a longer postponement.

Due to the coronavirus epidemic, eviction may exceptionally be postponed for up to four months.

According to Kihlakunnanvoud, an additional period of one and a half months is not likely to cause significant harm to the City of Helsinki, but a significantly longer period of time could cause it.

The eviction has been applied for by the owner of the Malmi airport area, the City of Helsinki, after the district court confirmed the lease of the airport association.

Helsinki The city and Malmi Airport Association have been arguing for years about the fate of the airport area and, among other things, the date of termination of the lease.

The city would like to build a new residential area to replace the field, while the association will continue to operate the airport.

The fate of the airport jerked forward concretely at the end of December, when the Helsinki District Court confirmed that the Malmi Airport Association the lease expired already a year ago, on December 31, 2019.

Immediately after the decision of the district court, the landowner, the City of Helsinki, submitted an eviction application to the enforcement authority. The airport association is obliged to vacate the airport area by the end of January.

The airport association applied for a postponement of eviction from the Southern Finland Enforcement Agency. The association has also applied for leave to appeal to the District Court, but this has not yet been granted. The Court of Appeal also did not suspend the execution of the eviction, despite the association’s request.

Malmin the airport area is zoned as a residential area in the final provincial plan and master plan.

Planning for the area is still largely underway. the city of Helsinki plans pre-construction of the airport would start as early as this year, construction of the streets next year and building of the building next. It is planned to build about 13,500 new apartments in the Malmi Airport area.