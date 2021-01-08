Malmi Airport Pilots were ordered to depart: The ore must be emptied by the end of January

The City of Helsinki’s enforcement authority to evict the pilots and a call to move has been issued today.

Aviators must leave Helsinki Malmi Airport by the end of January.

The City of Helsinki has requested a bailiff to evict aviators from Malmi on an area of ​​39 hectares of land.

Kihlakunnanvouti Jussi Räikkönen according to the case, a notice of initiation and a request to move was issued today, Friday, in which the defendant was instructed to leave the premises and to take care of the removal of the property himself by 31 January 2021.

The city has no willingness to give extra time to leave the area.

“The position of the City of Helsinki is that the date of the move must be as soon as possible. The city’s position on postponing the date of moving due to a possible application by the association will be negative, ”the city lawyer writes in connection with the matter. Jenni Rope To HS.

Town’s and the dispute between the aviators is that the city wants to build a new residential area on the land it owns and the airport association, on the other hand, wants to continue airport operations in the area.

The city terminated the lease with the airport association in December 2018 and since then the parties have quarrels about it.

The City of Helsinki has applied to the enforcement authority to evict the Malmi Airport Association, which was responsible for aviation operations, on 23 December last.

The background is that the Helsinki District Court has condemned the airport association to free up less than 40 hectares of the field area for city management. The association has applied to the Helsinki Court of Appeal for a ban on the enforcement of the district court’s judgment, but the Court of Appeal has rejected the request.

The Malmi airport area is zoned as a residential area in the final provincial plan and master plan.