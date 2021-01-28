Malmi Airport Operators at Malmi Airport are waiting for their fate in uncertain moods: “Where could the planes be taken right?”

Kihlakunnanvouti has not yet issued its decision to postpone the eviction. According to the current decision, the airport must be vacated by Sunday.

January there is only three days left until the last day. By then, aviation operators will have a bailiff decision depart from Malmi Airport.

The City of Helsinki asked the enforcement authority to evict the pilots from Malmi after the Helsinki District Court in December obliged the airport association free up less than 40 acres of field land for city control.

In addition, the district court sentenced the association to pay the city a contractual fine of 92,000 euros for violating the terms of the lease.

The association applied to the Helsinki Court of Appeal to refuse to enforce the judgment of the district court, but the Court of Appeal rejected the request.

The association has also applied for a postponement of eviction from the Southern Finland Enforcement Agency. As of Thursday night, the district vouti Jussi Räikkönen has not taken a decision on the request for a stay.

Situation the field is awkward.

Chairman of the Friends of Malmi Airport Association Timo Hyvösen according to the atmosphere among the actors is uncertain and surprising.

“Commercial operators are on the empty side. There is no place for flight clubs to go, ”Hyvönen says.

According to Hyvönen, most of the operators and equipment are still on site at Malmi. There are a total of about 50 planes and helicopters at the airport.

Individual planes have been relocated elsewhere and a few have been sold abroad, but mainly planes and helicopters are in their places at the airport premises.

“It’s that inconvenience with those planes. Where could they be taken? ”

There is no single place or airport in the vicinity of Helsinki to which Malmi’s operators could move.

Due is that the district vouti will issue its decision on a possible postponement of eviction on Friday. If there is no extra time, the players will be in a real hurry.

In Hyvönen’s view, the machines stored on the ground are property owned by private individuals and associations, for which the authority has no authority.

“Airport status in the area remains. If the runway had to be closed, then continuous operation would no longer be possible. In that case, training and business would cease. ”

The actors hope that the city and the enforcement authority will grant additional time. Then flight training activities would also continue and more time would be given to the arrangements, Hyvönen says.

The Malmi Airport Association has applied for a permit for further processing of the decision of the district court from the Helsinki Court of Appeal, but it has not yet been granted.

The situation the background is the years-long controversy over the future of the Malmi airport area.

The city plans to build housing in the area for about 25,000 residents. Planning for the area is still largely underway.

The land lease agreement of the Malmi Airport Association expired at the end of 2019. However, flying has continued so far.

Aviators want to keep the area in airport use in the future. The matter has been disputed in several instances and not all disputes remain unresolved.

According to the city’s plans, pre-construction of the airport area would begin as early as this year and street construction next year.

According to Hyvönen, the friends of Malmi Airport will continue to operate regardless of eviction and intend to continue to work for the preservation of the cultural heritage and natural values ​​of the airport area.