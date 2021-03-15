Malmi Airport One helicopter took off in the air, Vouti drove his car to the scene – a historic eviction day arrived at Malmi airport

There are still small planes and helicopters in the airfields of Malmi Airport.

One the helicopter took off into the air for another ten times. Incidentally, Malmi Airport, which has been operating since 1936, was quiet on Monday morning when the eviction of airport operators began.

“The eviction will be completed in the next few days,” estimates the district vouti Jussi Räikkönen.

The eviction was applied for in December by the landowner, the City of Helsinki, immediately after the Helsinki District Court had confirmed that the lease agreement of the Malmi Airport Association had already expired in December 2019.

The airport association applied for a postponement of the eviction from the Southern Finland Bailiff’s Office, and in January the parish Räikkönen gave the airport operators an additional month. According to the new eviction decision, the field had to be empty today.

It almost was, says Raikkonen. Räikkönen, who was responsible for carrying out the eviction, drove to the scene on Monday morning to assess the situation on the field.

“There’s one airworthy plane out there. We will now find out whether we will move it somewhere or whether it will remain in it. The fate of the machine will be known in the next few days, and the eviction will certainly be completed in the next few days, ”says Räikkönen.

In addition, there were a couple of containers on the field, which, according to Räikkönen, will be moved during the day.

“Relatively good situation,” says Räikkönen.

Yet on Sunday there were twenty small planes and helicopters at Malmi airport. Chairman of the Friends of Malmi Airport Timo Hyvönen told HS that the machines would not go anywhere, as there were no places to take them.

Now there is an empty field on the ground, with the exception of one flightless, but the planes have not disappeared from Malmi, as Hyvönen said. They have just been moved to the hangars.

“I think there would be five to ten small planes, and the same number of helicopters,” says Hyvönen.

The runway at Malmi Airport was closed on Sunday at 10 pm.­

The December decision of the District Court only applies to the airport area leased by the Malmi Airport Association, not to the hangars. They are under a different lease, and therefore planes and helicopters may still be stored in them.

However, flying off the field is now challenging. The runway was closed by Traficom on Sunday afternoon. Hyvönen can’t say what happens to planes and helicopters.

“Some of them have been sold. One went to Vaasa last week, and some machines have been sold abroad, for example to Slovenia, Denmark and Poland, ”says Hyvönen.

“But I can’t say what happens next. There is no place for those machines. Hopefully they will be allowed to fly out of there if the field does not continue otherwise. ”

It is possible to fly the planes out of Malmi with the consent of the City of Helsinki, said the district vouti Räikkönen to HS in January. The machines can also be moved by land.