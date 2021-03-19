Malmi Airport Goodbye Malmi – Extensive image compilation presents the days of glory of the airport opened during the war

Built in 1936, Malmi Airport has, over time, served both aviation enthusiasts and professionals.

When The runway at Malmi Airport was closed last Sunday, ending one of the longest stories in Finnish aviation history.

The Malmi field, built in 1936, has been in active use to this day. It was Helsinki’s passenger air traffic field until the new airport was completed in the rural countryside of Helsinki, ie in the area of ​​present-day Vantaa in 1952.