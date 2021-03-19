Friday, March 19, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Malmi Airport Goodbye Malmi – Extensive image compilation presents the days of glory of the airport opened during the war

by admin
March 19, 2021
in World
0

City|Malmi Airport

Built in 1936, Malmi Airport has, over time, served both aviation enthusiasts and professionals.

When The runway at Malmi Airport was closed last Sunday, ending one of the longest stories in Finnish aviation history.

The Malmi field, built in 1936, has been in active use to this day. It was Helsinki’s passenger air traffic field until the new airport was completed in the rural countryside of Helsinki, ie in the area of ​​present-day Vantaa in 1952.

.
#Malmi #Airport #Goodbye #Malmi #Extensive #image #compilation #presents #days #glory #airport #opened #war

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Jimbee is left with the feat

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.