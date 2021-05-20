Here are today’s minimum temperatures registered on the island this morning.
T min ºC today Friday in #IllesBalears
on #Majorca:
7 Escorca, Son Torrella
8 Fields
9 Palma, University
9 Campos, Salines
10 Serra d’Alfàbia
10 Petra
10 Escorca, Lluc
10 Artà
10 Binissalem
11 Santa Maria
11 Calvià
11 Aerop. Palma de Mallorca
11 Sineu pic.twitter.com/H0YyNQL41k
It’s a lovely sunny day in Palm with a high of 26 degrees, a light breeze and a low of 9.
Calvia is 24 with hazy sunshine, light to moderate winds and an overnight temperature of 12 degrees.
They are Servera is warm and sunny and 23 with a southeasterly wind and a low of 11.
Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Wall.
The mercury will hit 30 degrees in Pollensa today, but there’s a strong southerly wind and the temperature will drop to 13 after dark.
Banyalbufar is 24 degrees and sunny but very blustery with an overnight temperature of 15.
These are Thursday’s maximum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
T max (in ° C) today in #Balearics:#Majorca
25 Port de Pollença
24 Porreres
24 Pollença
24 Santa Maria
24 Palma, Univ.
24 Llucmajor
24 fields
23 Sa Pobla
23 Far de Capdepera
23 Binissalem
23 Petra
23 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc
23 Colònia de Sant Pere
23 Sineu
23 Santanyí
22 Wall pic.twitter.com/xqkME4OnQS
Check below the forecast for this weekend and next couple of days.
