After more than a year of Covid restrictions and zero live music there is absolutely no doubt that concerts scheduled for this summer will be appreciated more than they ever were before.

Mallorca’s music calendar is fully loaded, so whether you’re into jazz, pop, rock, classical music or hip-hop there’s plenty to choose from.

Thanks to faster vaccination and a decrease in Covid infections, the island is gradually getting back to normal and on Monday the Simfovents, Coup, Did, Musol and the Arantxa Andreu Quintet played at different locations in Palma.

‘Mallorca Live’ kicked off on Friday with performances by La Pegatina, Rozalén and Viva Sweden and in the coming weeks many more artists will take to the stage, including Sidonie. It was also the first time the Covid Digital Certificate was piloted in the Balearic Islands.

Spanish hip hop artist Rels B will perform on July 2; Prok on July 22; Jazz-pop artist, Jamie Cullum on July 15; Pop artist, Vetusta Morla on July 28, Aitana on July 29 and the Raphael experience will close the festival on July 30th.

‘Culture is Life’ at Son Fusteret will showcase Antonio Orozco on July 3, Novedades Carminha on July 17, Colombian singer, Camilo on July 20, Niña Pastori on August 21 and Vanessa Martín on September 4.

‘MoboFest’ is moving to Lloret de Vistalegre in the heart of the island and composers such as Maria Hein, Paul Vallvé, Cariño, the Peligro trio and Maria Jaume will perform.

The ‘Port Adriano Mallorca Festival’ will host The Dire Straits Experience with original band member, Chris White on July 31; Kool & The Gang on August 2; Van Gogh’s The Ear on August 7; Hombres G on August 13 and the Film Symphony Orchestra will close the event with a brand new show.

Mallorca also has a wide range of classical, jazz and folk music concerts coming up in the next couple of months.

Clara Ingold and Rodrigo Cuevas will perform at the ‘Ponent Festival’ in Andratx on July 1 and during the ‘Atlàntida Film Festival’ which is scheduled to take place from July 26-August 1.

Cuevas will be joined by María Rodés at the ‘Filmin Contest’ on July 26 and other artists include, Mafalda on July 29; Morad on July 30 and Rigoberta Bandini on July 31.

Palma Auditorium will host ‘Jazz Fest Mallorca ‘ this Thursday, with the Miranda Jazz Trio and the Jazz Palma 2021 Program offers 15 concerts at different locations, from July 2-July 11, including Teatre Principal, Castell de Bellver, Es Gremi, Teatre Xesc Forteza, with Perico Sambeat, Muriel Grossmann and Abe Ràbade topping the bill.

Other events to look forward to at Palma Auditorium include, The Mersey Beatles on July 3; singer Miguel Poveda on July 12; Nathy Peluso on July 15; a tribute to Queen with Break Free and María Pagés: Una ode al tiempo on September 17.

Classical Music



The XLII International Music Festival in Deya includes 40 performances at different venues, with violinist, Gilles Apap on June 24, pianist, Antonio Artese on July 8 and Josep Colom on September 30.

There will also be performances by young, local talent as well as international musicians such as Magí Garcías, Barbara Cvitanovic, Jingfang Tan, Nikolai Kuznetsov.

The full program for the 60th edition of the ‘Pollensa Festival ‘ will be announced this week and it includes the Balearica Symphony Orchestra at La Misericòrdia featuring soprano Nadine Sierra, tenor Xabier Anduaga, Tamara Bounazau, Carmen Artaza, Pretty Yende, Joji Hattori and Francisco Fullana.

‘La Lluna in Vers’ concerts include, Izaro on June 26; Conxa Buika on July 10; the Maria del Mar Bonet and Borja Penalba duo on July 18 and Joina, on August 14 at Santuari de Consolació de Sant Joan, Teatre de Santanyí, Casa Llorenç Villalonga in Binissalem, and Edifici de El Molinar in Montuïri.

Tomisito will perform at ‘S’Embat’s Flamenco Nights’ in Ses Covetes on June 22, followed by Mari de Chambao on July 23; Mr Kilombo on July 24th and Jaume Más and Miki Rotger on July 26.

The Morgana Jazz Trio will play the ‘CaixaForum’ in Palma on July 10 and Kings of New Orleans on July 24.

The ‘MallorcÒpera festival’ includes tenor Marcelo Puente on July 10; Ainhoa ​​Arteta on July 18, Ermonela Jaho in September and baritone David Menéndez on August 8.