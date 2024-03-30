DirectChronicle

The defenses and some worthy actions by Greif and Mamardashvili prevented goals in a match in which Valencia intended to take another step towards Europe and Mallorca to move away from relegation. The two stayed halfway before launching into a very important week for both teams. Valencia will play their pending match against Granada in Los Cármenes on Thursday, while Mallorca will play the Copa del Rey final against Athletic on Saturday.

0 Mamardashvili, Cenk Özkacar, Foulquier (Vazquez Alcalde, min. 64), Cristhian Ibarguen, Thierry Correia, Francisco Martinez (Selim Amallah, min. 80), Peter Federico (Javi Guerra, min. 64), Pepelu, Hugo Guillamón (Alberto Mari , min. 80), Yaremchuk (Diego López, min. 17) and Hugo Duro 0 Dominik Greif, Jaume Costa (Lato, min. 71), Nacho Vidal (Radonjic, min. 71), Giovanni González, Nastasic, Copete, Darder, Manu Morlanes (Antonio Sánchez, min. 77), Omar Mascarell (Samuel Costa, min. . 35), Muriqi and Cyle Larin (Abdón Prats, min. 45) Goals Referee Miguel Angel Ortiz Arias Yellow cards Cyle Larin (min. 30) and Samuel Costa (min. 90)

The first half, although Mallorca tried to be more academic, more orderly, degenerated into a small chaos in which the two contenders were very imprecise. The interruptions due to the penalty did not help interruptus due to a handball by Mascarell inside the area in which Ortiz Arias gave up after watching the replay, or the injuries of Mascarell himself and Roman Yaremchuk at the end of a week in which he triumphed with the Ukrainian team, which entered the European Championship in the play-off with a great performance from him, or the scare of Jaume Costa, a Valencian on the opposite side, a week before the final in Seville.

In some sections, Javier Aguirre's team seemed well-oiled, with the sense that Darder gave them in the axis and gave the impression that they were taking over the game, but they were unable to give work to Mamardashvili, who was very calm in those first 45 minutes. Valencia, who have not been bothered throughout the League by seeing how their rival appropriates the ball, tried to be faithful to their direct style, to their desire to reach the area in three or four passes, but they could not achieve it . Fran Pérez was unable to overcome a huge Copete and Diego López, who came in for Yaremchuk, lately seems to have lost the clairvoyance of a few days ago.

Valencia came up against Mallorca's great defense, which seemed to defend itself in a turtle formation, as if it were a Roman legion, against which Rubén Baraja's eleven had a hard time finding a loophole through which to sink its teeth. Pepelu only found one, which he took advantage of to sneak a fantastic pass into the area, but Lio González took the ball off the tip of Hugo Duro's boot when he was preparing to shoot Greif.

As soon as the second half began, Hugo Duro, already established as one of the great strikers in this League, made a very dangerous cross shot and Pepelu forced Greif to make an acrobatic save after a free kick that the goalkeeper managed to deflect to the squad. The rebound fell at the feet of a surprised Peter Federico, a starter for the first time, who was not able to score despite having everything in his favor. Valencia changed its attitude. He stopped speculating and, more ambitious, went out for the game under the leadership of Pepelu.

Mallorca was forced to wake up and after ten minutes managed to enter the area with two unfortunate headers from Nacho Vidal and Moriqi. Much more dangerous were the headers of Hugo Duro, who was increasingly voracious, especially the one he made in the 72nd minute, which collided with the crossbar. Although Mallorca also had a great opportunity when Radonjic left Vázquez sitting with a filigree inside the area, but his shot found the infallible Mamardashvili, the goalkeeper coveted by half of Europe who adds another great intervention to his collection of saves this year. course.

