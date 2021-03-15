The new bus network in Mallorca came into operation at the beginning of the year. A feature of this network will be “digital poles” at a total of 180 bus stops. These will provide real-time information to passengers as well as information of general interest.

These bus stops are therefore being dubbed “smart stops” and they come under the broader Smart Island Mallorca initiative, which is a collaboration between the Council of Mallorca and the Spanish government’s digital transformation company Red.es.

Three digital pole prototypes are now operating and being tested. They are in Algaida, Pollensa and Son Caliu. The remaining 177 poles will be installed once the test phase is completed.

The type of information includes times until the next bus arrives. There are monochrome displays, with the poles being powered by a small solar panel. There is also the option of connecting them to the electricity network. The structure is 2.6 meters high and 0.45 meters wide. It is made from stainless steel and has a lighting system in order to view information during hours of darkness.

The Smart Island Mallorca initiative is funded by the national ministry of economic affairs and digital development and is part of the EU’s European Regional Development Fund program.