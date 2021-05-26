The first organic ice cream parlor in the Balearics has been named one of the best in Spain by TripAdvisor.

Colonial Gelateria, in Colònia de Sant Jordi was ranked 11th in the travel website’s top 16 ice cream parlors in the country.

It opened in 1948 and offers customers a choice of around 20 flavors of ice cream as well as pancakes, waffles, cakes, and pralines and it’s famous throughout the Balearic Islands.

“Traditional flavors like chocolate, vanilla, lemon, cookies, and strawberry are the best sellers,” says owner, Joan Aceituno. “We’ve made all kinds of ice cream; wasabi, white chocolate with cinnamon, mustard ice cream, avocado, yogurt with honey, caramelised sesame and even sobrasada, but I think ice cream should always be sweet. “

First place on TripAdvisor’s list went to Puerta Real Ice Cream Parlor in A Coruña, who combine the best Italian ice cream recipes with the best natural ingredients and use only the highest quality raw materials to make their ice cream.

Heladeria della Serra in Logroño took second place and Gelaaati Di Marco in Barcelona came third.