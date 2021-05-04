The UK’s ‘Green’ list of quarantine-free countries is expected to be revealed this week, but insiders say only a handful of countries will meet the criteria.

Gibraltar, Israel, Iceland, Malta are tipped to be first on the list and possibly Portugal, but Spain, Greece, America and France may have to wait another month or so and even then, it will depend on the rate of vaccination and the epidemiological situation in each country.

Ministers from the Spanish, Greek and Portuguese islands have appealed to the UK Government to stand by its promise to create separate travel corridors when the ban on international travel is lifted on May 17.

The list will be reviewed every three weeks, so if Mallorca doesn’t make the first round, hopefully it will be ‘Green’ listed on June 28.