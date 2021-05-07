Today is the day countries find out if they have been included on the UK’s coveted ‘Green’ List, which don’t require tourists to quarantine when they get home.

The British Government has not confirmed an official time for the announcement, but according to the Sun newspaper, there will be a Downing Street press conference this afternoon.

malt, Gibraltar, Iceland and Israel are tipped to be on the ‘Green’ List and Spain, Greece and France are likely to be on the ‘Amber’ List, which means people returning to the UK would have to quarantine for 10 days and have 2 PCR tests on day 2 and day 5.

Travelers arriving from ‘Red’ List countries will have to quarantine at a Government approved hotel at their own expense for 10 days and have 2 PCR tests on day 2 and day 8.

There are rumors that Portugal will also be added to today’s list, which has sparked a surge in demand for holidays and flights when the International travel ban is lifted on May 17.

The list will be reviewed every three weeks and insiders predict that Spain, Greece and France will be green listed at the end of June.

UK Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps has said that he’s in favor of establishing air corridors with Islands, including the Balearics, which have a lower rate of contagion than the mainland countries they belong to, but so far nothing has been confirmed.