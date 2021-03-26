The weather is looking good in the run up to Easter, according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

On Saturday, early morning mist and fog will clear away by lunchtime and it’ll be a lovely sunny day with light northeasterly winds and highs of 19º in Palma, 18º in Andratx, 17º in Manacor and Pollensa. Overnight the temperature will hover around 9º.

Sunday will be sunny with a few clouds here and there, light easterly winds and highs of 23º in Palma, 21º in Andratx, 19º in Santanyi, 20º in Manacor and 21º in Soller. Overnight it will be 6th-9th.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly sunny, partly cloudy with highs of 20º-24º and lows of 9º-12º.

Maundy Thursday and Good Friday will be warm and sunny with mild easterly winds and the daytime highs of 22º-26º will fall to around 9º after dark.

Next weekend will be a couple of degrees cooler during the day and there might be a few showers on Saturday and Easter Sunday.