Gray skies, heavy rain, snow and a drop in temperature on the cards this weekend in Mallorca, according to María José Guerrero from the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Two yellow weather warnings have been issued for Saturday. One for torrential rain, particularly in the Serra de Tramuntana where 60 liters of rainwater per square meter is forecast to fall in 12 hours. The second yellow warning is for extremely strong winds with gusts of up to 80 kilometers an hour and an orange alert has also been raised for stormy seas and high waves. The mercury will struggle to reach 12º in coastal areas and 9º inland, which is much lower than the usual temperature of 17º at this time of year.

Sunday will kick off cloudy and wet, but it should fair up in the afternoon with highs of 15º in Palma, 14º in Andratx and Santany, 12º in Sineu and 14º in Soller. Overnight the mercury will hover between 4th and 6th. Snowfall is expected above 600 meters and northerly winds will be gusting up to 90 kilometers an hour.

Monday will be cloudy and raining, but slightly warmer with highs of 18º in Palma, 17º in Andratx and Santanyi, 15º in Artà, 16º in Soller. More showers are forecast on Tuesday.