It’s 16 degrees and partly sunny, partly cloudy in Palma today and there’s barely any wind, but it’s going to be very cold tonight with a low of 2!

Calvia is 15 with hazy sunshine, a southerly breeze and an overnight temperature of 5 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Paguera.

The sun’s out in Llucmajor and it’s 14 degrees with occasional clouds, a light southerly wind and a low of 5.

Pollensa is definitely the place to be today, it’s 18 degrees and sunny with no wind at all and the mercury will drop to 5 after dark.

Deya is 15 and mostly sunny with a mild southerly wind and a low of 5 degrees.