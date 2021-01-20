Palma is 16 degrees and mostly sunny today with 20-25 kilometers an hour winds and an overnight temperature of 12.

Here’s how it’s looking in the capital in real time from our webcam in the Can Barbara.



It’s 15 degrees in Estellencs with lots of sunshine, very strong southerly winds and a low of 10.

Llucmajor is sunny but blustery and the daytime high of 16 degrees will fall to 10 after dark.

It’s 18 and a gorgeous sunny day in Santa Margalida with a moderate southerly wind and a low of 9 degrees.

Deya is 15 and very windy with lots of sunshine and an overnight low of 8 degrees.