It’s 20 degrees and pouring rain in Palm with moderate northeasterly winds and an overnight temperature of 11.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam on the Promenade.

Estellencs is 20 degrees and overcast with heavy rain, strong easterly winds and a low of 13.

The rain’s on for the day in Santanyi and it’s 21 degrees with strong winds and a low of 11.

Pollensa is 22 degrees, wet and miserable, but there’s virtually no wind and the temperature will drop to 12 overnight.

And it’s a wet Sunday in Soller and the high of 22 degrees will drop to 11 after dark.