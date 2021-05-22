It’s 26 degrees and sunny in Palm with cloudy intervals, moderate-strong winds and a low of 12.

Andratx is partly sunny, partly cloudy and breezy with a high of 24 degrees dropping to 11 after dark.

It’s 24 degrees and windy in Santanyi with a mixture of sunshine and clouds and an overnight temperature of 12.

It’s a sunny day in Wall with northeasterly winds gusting up to 20 kilometers an hour and the daytime temperature of 23 degrees will fall to 11 when the sun goes down.

Soller is 26 degrees with hazy sunshine, a light breeze and a low of 12.

Here’s a look at the weather in real time from our webcam in Puerto Soller.