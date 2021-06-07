The sun’s shining in Palm and it’s 25 degrees with a mild wind and a low of 15.

Calvia is hot and sunny and 26 with a nice breeze and an overnight temperature of 16 degrees.

It’s a gorgeous day in Felanitx with a high of 26 degrees, light winds and a low of 17.

Wall is partly sunny, partly cloudy, with light-moderate winds, and a top temperature of 28 dropping to 15 after dark.

And it’s 24 degrees in Banyalbufar with wall to wall sunshine, a light wind and an overnight low of 18 degrees.