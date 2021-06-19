Today’s minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.

22 Santanyí

22 Sa Pobla

22 Sineu

21 Fields

21 Andratx

21 St. Mary

21 Wall

21 Binissalem

21 Calvià

21 Lluc

20 Palma Univ

19 Escorca

17 Alfàbia – AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 19, 2021

Across the islands we are expecting light mud rain with possible thunderstorms.

Today #Saturday in the Balearic Islands, 🌦️ Weak rainfall accompanied by mud and occasionally with a storm. 🌡️Tmáx between 27 and 34 ºC and variable wind, generally light, predominantly the eastern component. ⬇️Loop radar of the last 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/BibfoU57pG – AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 19, 2021

Maximum temperatures between 27th and 34th centigrade.

Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.