Today’s minimum temperatures registered by the Met Office.
22 Santanyí
22 Sa Pobla
22 Sineu
21 Fields
21 Andratx
21 St. Mary
21 Wall
21 Binissalem
21 Calvià
21 Lluc
20 Palma Univ
19 Escorca
17 Alfàbia
– AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 19, 2021
Across the islands we are expecting light mud rain with possible thunderstorms.
Today #Saturday in the Balearic Islands,
🌦️ Weak rainfall accompanied by mud and occasionally with a storm.
🌡️Tmáx between 27 and 34 ºC and variable wind, generally light, predominantly the eastern component.
⬇️Loop radar of the last 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/BibfoU57pG
– AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) June 19, 2021
Maximum temperatures between 27th and 34th centigrade.
Below is the weather forecast for the next few days.
.
