He Real Madrid and Mallorca will face each other in the first match of the league in a duel at Son Moix that promises strong emotions. The Merengues, who have just snatched the European Super Cup from Atalanta, will try to get the three points in Mbappé’s first official match in the Spanish league.
He Mallorca, for its part, will seek to further improve its performance from last season, where it was able to become runners-up in the Copa del Rey.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this meeting
Mallorca vs Real Madrid match information
City: Majorca, Spain
Stadium: They are Moix
Date: Sunday, August 18
Schedule: 21:30 in Spain, 16:30 in Argentina and 13:30 in Mexico
Referee: Soto Grade
VAR: Villanueva Churches
How can you watch Mallorca vs Real Madrid on TV and streaming?
In Spain, the match can be watched on DAZN, in Argentina on Star + and in Mexico on Sky or Blue to Go. The match can be followed via streaming on Movistar’s online website.
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Bologna
|
1(5-6)1 E
|
City of Palma Trophy
|
Burgos
|
0-2 V
|
Friendly
|
Poblanses
|
0-5 V
|
Friendly
|
West Bromwich Albion
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Barnsley
|
0-1 V
|
Friendly
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Atalanta
|
2-0 V
|
European Super Cup
|
Chelsea
|
2-1 V
|
Friendly
|
FC Barcelona
|
1-2 D
|
Friendly
|
AC Milan
|
0-1 D
|
Friendly
|
Borussia Dortmund
|
0-2 V
|
Friendly
Mallorca finished runners-up in the Copa del Rey and are looking to consolidate their position as one of the mid-table teams this season. There have been changes in the dugout this season and after the Mexican Aguirre left the club, his place has been taken by Jagoba Arrasate.
The only player injured for Mallorca for this match will be Javi Llabrés
Real Madrid will start this season after winning their first title of the season, the European Super Cup, after beating Atalanta by two goals to zero with a goal from Mbappé in his official debut with the merengue jersey.
The only player who will miss this match due to injury is Camavinga
Majorca: Leo Román, Mojica, Copete, Raíllo, Mateu Morey, Asano, Sergi Darder, Samu Costa, Manu Morlanes, Cyle Larin
real Madrid: Courtois, Mendy, Rüdiger, Militao, Carvajal, Bellingham, Tchouaméni, Valverde, Vinicius Junior, Mbappé, Rodrygo
Majorca 1-3 real Madrid
Real Madrid are in good form and with high morale after winning their first title of the season. A victory for Real Madrid is expected in their league debut
